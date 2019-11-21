  • STV
Considine: Joining Aberdeen's 500 club truly special

Defender Andrew Considine is set to make his 500th appearance for the Dons this weekend.

Andrew Considine said joining the list of greats to have played 500 times for Aberdeen will represent a "truly special" moment in his career.

The versatile defender will rack up a half century of competitive run-outs in a Dons jersey if he takes to the field against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Only club legends Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Bobby Clark, Stewart McKimmie and Jim Leighton have played more than Considine for the Pittodrie side.

The 32-year-old, who is an academy graduate at the club, said it's surreal that he'll join such illustrious company in hitting the half century milestone if gets the nod in Perth.

He told STV: "It's a strange feeling but at the same time it's what I dreamed of as a kid.

"I've been with Aberdeen since I was 11 and when you'd come to watch the first team, you'd always be like 'this is what I want, I want a taste of this'.

"It's all the sacrifices over the years to get to where I am at this moment in time.

"It's amazing how quickly it has come around, it's a pretty big number.

"To stay with the one club, it's a dream come true to have made so many appearances so far and hopefully it may continue.

"To be within such fantastic company, such legends who have won so much here, is truly special."

I still get very nervous to this day, every game means as much as the first.
Andy Considine

Considine joined Aberdeen at the age of 11 before progressing through the youth ranks into the first team.

The defender's debut came in a 2-1 loss away to Dundee but despite the result he said it remains a moment that lives long in the memory.

He added: "It's a blur, I know we lost 2-1 but it was an incredible experience.

"I remember just being incredibly nervous.

"I still get very nervous to this day, every game means as much as the first.

"It was special for me and my family. It's still a special occasion every time I get to cross that white line."

Considine has become an important part of manager Derek McInnes' team at Pittodrie - helping the Dons to four straight second placed finishes in the Premiership and a League Cup victory.

The Banchory-born defender admitted that back in 2015 he feared his Dons career would come to an end following Graeme Shinnie's arrival from Inverness.

"The one that sticks in my mind is when Shinnie came... an unbelievable player," said Considine.

"He was seen in probably everyone's eyes as my replacement.

"There were times when I did go home and think 'goodness me, could this be my time to move on?'

"But I played left back in the first European game and he played centre midfield and the rest is history.

"In football you have to adapt to positions. Whether it's left back, right back, centre half, give me that shirt and I'll give everything for you."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.