Steve Clarke wants to end Euro group with hat-trick of wins

Scotland take on Kazakhstan at Hampden on Tuesday night having lost 3-0 in Astana.

Adjusting: Clarke said he's still getting to grips with the rigours of national team management. SNS

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is focusing on three points and not revenge when Kazakhstan visit Hampden on Tuesday.

The Scots find themselves out of the automatic qualification picture having been unable to recover from a crushing 3-0 loss in Astana in the group opener back in March.

Alex McLeish was replaced by Clarke as manager soon after, with the ex-Kilmarnock boss now looking to build momentum ahead of the Nations League play-offs from which Scotland can end their tournament wait.

He said: "Football is never about revenge, it's all about the game coming up.

"What happened before happened before. We want to finish the campaign on a positive note, we want to finish third in the section as that is the best we can do now.

"That's what we're trying to work towards. Obviously we wanted to produce a big win against one of the top two seeds in the group; we didn't manage to do that so the next best thing for us is to secure third spot."

Clarke added: "As a national team we want to win matches. It's not something we've done enough of in the section and we want to finish with three wins on the bounce.

"It's very important, everybody talks about how losing games can become a habit, it's the same with winning, it's important for this group to feel good about themselves.

"The mood in this camp has been particularly good. The only way to cement that is with another good performance and hopefully another victory against good opposition."

SFA president Rod Petrie is hopeful Premiership chiefs and broadcasters agree to postpone games for the sake of the national team ahead of the play-offs next March.

Clarke said he'd appreciate any assistance as his side bid to reach a major finals for the first time in over 20 years but insisted it's a matter for after Friday's draw reveals the Scots' opponents.

"You want the governing bodies to do all they can to help," he added.

"Everybody understands there are restrictions but when there is a will there is a way.

"For now, the most important thing is to concentrate on the game and make sure we have a good performance. This is more a discussion for after the draw."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.