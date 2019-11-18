  • STV
  • MySTV

Steve Clarke wants to end Euro group with hat-trick of wins

Ronnie Charters Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Scotland take on Kazakhstan at Hampden on Tuesday night having lost 3-0 in Astana.

Adjusting: Clarke said he's still getting to grips with the rigours of national team management.
Adjusting: Clarke said he's still getting to grips with the rigours of national team management. SNS

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is focusing on three points and not revenge when Kazakhstan visit Hampden on Tuesday.

The Scots find themselves out of the automatic qualification picture having been unable to recover from a crushing 3-0 loss in Astana in the group opener back in March.

Alex McLeish was replaced by Clarke as manager soon after, with the ex-Kilmarnock boss now looking to build momentum ahead of the Nations League play-offs from which Scotland can end their tournament wait.

He said: "Football is never about revenge, it's all about the game coming up.

"What happened before happened before. We want to finish the campaign on a positive note, we want to finish third in the section as that is the best we can do now.

"That's what we're trying to work towards. Obviously we wanted to produce a big win against one of the top two seeds in the group; we didn't manage to do that so the next best thing for us is to secure third spot."

Clarke added: "As a national team we want to win matches. It's not something we've done enough of in the section and we want to finish with three wins on the bounce.

"It's very important, everybody talks about how losing games can become a habit, it's the same with winning, it's important for this group to feel good about themselves.

"The mood in this camp has been particularly good. The only way to cement that is with another good performance and hopefully another victory against good opposition."

SFA president Rod Petrie is hopeful Premiership chiefs and broadcasters agree to postpone games for the sake of the national team ahead of the play-offs next March.

Clarke said he'd appreciate any assistance as his side bid to reach a major finals for the first time in over 20 years but insisted it's a matter for after Friday's draw reveals the Scots' opponents.

"You want the governing bodies to do all they can to help," he added.

"Everybody understands there are restrictions but when there is a will there is a way.

"For now, the most important thing is to concentrate on the game and make sure we have a good performance. This is more a discussion for after the draw."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.