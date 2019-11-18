Ross: Choosing Hibs straightforward despite Hearts talks

  • STV
Head coach Jack Ross said he was determined to build a winning mentality at Easter Road.

Jack Ross said it was a "straightforward decision" to accept the Hibs job despite interest from Hearts.

Ross has been appointed head coach at Easter Road on a three-and-a -half year deal having replaced Paul Heckingbottom in the hot seat.

The 43-year-old also held talks with Hibs' Edinburgh rivals Hearts following Craig Levein's dismissal.

Move: Ross is Hibs' new head coach after leaving Sunderland.
Ross insisted it was an easy call for him to make, however, once Hibs made their move.

He said: "I was in a position where I'd left Sunderland and wanted to manage as quick as I could again.

"A couple of high-profile and very appealing positions came up almost simultaneously in Scotland but once this process gathered pace and I was given the opportunity to come here it was a straightforward decision to do so."

Ross continued: "When you come out of any job, you're keen to get back in as quick as you can and the opportunity to come to a club with such rich tradition and history doesn't come around that often.

"There is very obvious short-term potential in terms of improving the position we're in but longer term there is a position to make sure the club is challenging at the top end of the table consistently.

"There are so many good things about the club - from the training ground to the stadium to the history to the potential - so I'm very fortunate to be given this opportunity and very excited by it."

Managing a club of that size was a brilliant learning curve and will stand me in good stead at Hibs
Jack Ross on Sunderland

Ross said he was confident of turning around the Leith side's fortunes following positive discussions with new owner Ronald Gordon.

The ex-St Mirren manager - who will name his assistant on Tuesday - insisted he was determined to foster a winning mentality from the off as he gets to work in the capital.

"You want a winning team," he added. "Ultimately supporters want to see their team win games on a regular basis so that's the first challenge, to make sure we have a team that wins regularly.

"Then you look at the manner in which you play but first of all its creating that mentality that runs through the club.

"There can be fine margins between success and perceived failure. There are good players in the group, I'm excited to start working with them."

Ross was sacked by Sunderland after failing to achieve promotion back to the Championship last season and stuttering at the offset of this campaign.

The former Falkirk and Buddies defender said he was better for the experience despite the disappointing end.

He said: "First of all it was an incredible experience to manage such a big football club, I didn't fully understand how big it was until I was in amongst it.

"We left with a really good record. I'm disappointed I wasn't able to fulfil what I wanted to do by achieving promotion but I had some great memories and achievements during that period.

"The most important thing now is I believe I'm a better manager than I was when I went there.

"Dealing with managing a club of that size, the expectation from the fan-base, the media scrutiny was a brilliant learning curve and will stand me in good stead at this club."

