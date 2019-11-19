Falkirk appoint Miller and McCracken as interim coaches

The pair take charge of the first team ahead of Friday night's Scottish Cup tie.

Interim: The former players will take charge SNS

Falkirk have confirmed the appointment of Lee Miller and David McCracken on an interim basis.

The pair take charge of first team matters ahead of Friday night's Scottish Cup tie against Linlithgo Rose.

The duo took training for the first time on Tuesday morning and will replace Ray McKinnon, who was sacked by the club after a 1-1 draw with Dumbarton left them fourth in Scottish League One.

Miller, who netted 51 goals in 163 appearances across two spells for the Bairns, said: "I am delighted to be back home.

"The opportunity was one I couldn't refuse given how much the club means to me. I have always had a brilliant relationship with the Falkirk fans and I am itching to get into the dugout on Friday night.

"David and I know the club extremely well, we know what is expected and we are determined to get a smile back on the faces of the Falkirk fans once again.

"We need to get results and we will do everything we can to deliver."

David McCracken, who captained the Bairns under Peter Houston, has left Peterhead to take up the coaching position.

He said: "I've had some incredible memories here as a player and I am extremely proud to be asked to coach the team with Lee.

"We all know the potential here and where this club should be, it's up to us now to get results to help realise that.

"Coming back feels right, it's a real buzz to be out on the pitch and around the stadium again.

"David and I know the club extremely well, we know what is expected and we are determined to get a smile back on the faces of the Falkirk fans once again." Lee Miller

"We have the chance to get off to a great start on Friday night and we will do everything we can to ensure the team are fully prepared for the match."

Livingston said the the "lure of returning" to Falkirk was too big for 36-year-old Miller to turn down.

A club statement said: "Livingston Football Club is saddened to announce that veteran striker Lee Miller has accepted a role within the new interim management team at Falkirk FC and will depart the Tony Macaroni Arena to take up the position with immediate effect.

"Lee has been a fantastic servant to the club over the few years he has been with us and played an absolutely monumental role in helping Livingston FC into the top flight of Scottish football.

"Lee had a big decision to make but the lure of returning to a club that he has a burning desire to help was too big an opportunity for him to turn down."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.