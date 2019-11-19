Hibs appoint John Potter as new assistant head coach 

The new arrival has previously worked with incoming manager Jack Ross at Sunderland.

John Potter is the new assistant coach at Easter Road Hibernian Football Club

Hibs have appointed John Potter as the club's new assistant head coach.

He arrives from Sunderland, where he worked with Jack Ross who was installed as head coach at Easter Road.

Potter has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Edinburgh club.

Ross was appointed on a three-and-a -half year deal last week having replaced Paul Heckingbottom in the hot seat.

The 43-year-old took charge of the Premiership side on Monday having also held talks with Hibs' Edinburgh rivals Hearts following Craig Levein's dismissal.

Ross and Potter are long-standing colleagues having played together at St Mirren.

They later linked up at the Stadium of Light at Sunderland, and Potter was keen to rekindle the partnership in Edinburgh.

He said: "It's a real honour to be joining Jack at Hibernian.

"From our own playing and coaching careers in Scotland it's obviously a club we know all about and we'll do whatever it takes - alongside the players and staff - to be successful.

"We're all just looking forward to Motherwell coming to Easter Road on Saturday now."

