Clarke names same Scotland line-up for Kazakhstan test

Steve Clarke has picked an unchanged XI for the final Euro 2020 qroup qualifier.

After making it two wins from two by beating Cyprus away 2-1 the national team boss has opted to stick with the same starting 11 as the Scots build towards the play-offs in March.

David Marshall keeps his place in goals, with Liam Palmer and Greg Taylor at full-back.

Motherwell's Declan Gallagher earns his second cap, playing at centre-half alongside Aberdeen's Scott McKenna.

Rangers' Ryan Jack is selected again and will partner Celtic's Callum McGregor in the heart of midfield.

Ryan Christie scored the opener last time out and starts again on the right, with Celtic teammate James Forrest expected to occupy the opposite flank.

John McGinn keeps his spot in attacking midfield after netting the winner in Nicosia.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith leads the line to pick up his 51st cap.