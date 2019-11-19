Second-half fightback earns Scotland win over Kazakhstan

McGinn and Naismith goals mean Scotland finished third in their Euro qualifying group.

Double: McGinn finds the net. SNS

Scotland came from behind to beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and end their Euro 2020 group campaign in winning fashion.

Steve Clarke's men went into the break trailing to Baktiyor Zainutdinov's powerful strike but a double from John McGinn and Steven Naismith's header ensured the Scots made it three wins in a row.

Victory also ensured Scotland finished third in the group, with attention now turning to the crucial play-offs in March.

The hosts had the first opportunity of the match on ten minutes when James Forrest skipped past the full-back and found Celtic teammate Callum McGregor but he blazed over.

Forrest was again the architect of the Scots' next opportunity after 18 minutes, this time finding Aston Villa's John McGinn who fired just wide.

Scotland were made to pay for their lacklustre finishing just after the half hour when the visitors grabbed the lead.

Attacker Zainutdinov received the ball in space behind Scotland's midfield and then stepped forward unchallenged before lashing the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

Clarke's side left the field for half-time to audible boos at Hampden but it would not take long for them to turn things around.

Scotland got back on level terms almost straight after the restart when McGinn scored his sixth goal in four for his country. The midfielder's driven free-kick deflected off the wall, leaveing the keeper helpless.

The hosts were reenergised by the equaliser and soon threatened to complete the turnaround.

Greg Taylor beat the offside trap before cutting the ball back to Forrest but the Celtic winger lost his footing and fired over.

Steven Naismith was the next to find himself clean through, although he too was unable to keep his shot on target after a neat first touch.

The pressure finally told however when Liam Palmer hit the byline and Naismith rose highest to meet a looping cross from close range.

McGinn secured victory in the dying moments with another composed finish after arriving late in the box.