Draw made for semi-finals of Scottish Challenge Cup

Inverness play Rangers Colts and Partick Thistle take on Raith Rovers in the last four.

The tournament is sponsored by Tunnock's Caramel Wafer. SNS

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will host Rangers Colts in the semi-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The other tie will see Raith Rovers travel to take on Partick Thistle.

Both fixtures will take place on the weekend of February 15 and 16.

Inverness reached the last four by beating Clyde on penalties, with Rangers Colts beating Welsh side Wrexham at Ibrox.

Partick won away at Stenhousemuir in the quarter-finals, while Raith Rovers edged out Elgin City.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.