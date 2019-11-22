Scotland set to learn Euro 2020 play-off opponents

Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary or Romania will be their semi-final opponents at Hampden.

Joy: Scotland celebrate John McGinn's goal against Kazakhstan. SNS

Scotland will learn their Euro 2020 play-off opponents when the draw is made later on Friday.

The Scots failed to qualify automatically but have been handed a lifeline as they bid to end a 22-year wait to reach a major tournament.

Under Alex McLeish, the previous manager, Scotland won their Nations League group, doing enough to establish themselves as top seeds in Path C.

Reward for that is a Hampden semi-final on March 26 against one of four potential opponents and then a final four days later, when a place at the Euros up will be up for grabs.

In the semi-final, Scotland will be pitted against either Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary or Romania at home.

If Steve Clarke's side prevail in that fixture, they move onto a one-legged final against Norway or Serbia, who will contest the other last-four tie.

The location for that fixture will also be determined on Friday, with one of the two finalists being handed home advantage for the crucial clash.

Possible semi-final opponents

Bulgaria

Bulgaria are ranked 61st in the world after a poor qualifying campaign saw them finish second bottom of their qualification group.

Georgi Dermendzhiev's side were thumped home and away by England during the group campaign.

The fixture in Sofia was overshadowed by racist abuse of the English players, which ultimately saw the president of the Bulgarian FA step down.

Israel

Scotland were pitted against Israel in their Nations League group and suffered differing fortunes home and away.

The first meeting between the two sides saw Israel come from behind to win 2-1 on home turf.

Scotland exacted a dose of revenge in the return meeting, though, by winning 3-2 to claim top spot in the group.

Hungary

Hungary are ranked 50th in the world. They were edged out of automatic qualification on the final round of group fixtures by Wales after Ryan Giggs' men prevailed 2-0 in Cardiff earlier this month.

Romania

Romania would be the toughest opposition, based on world rankings, as they occupy 29th spot.

They finished fourth in their group but proved tricky opponents, twice drawing with Norway and running Spain close the first time they met La Furia Roja.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.