  • STV
  • MySTV

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster plans to see out season at Celtic

STV

Forster expects to stay at Celtic for the whole season after Southampton loan move.

Loan: Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.
Loan: Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster will see out the season at Parkhead - but admits his long-term future is yet to be decided.

Reports in the summer suggested Forster's parent club Southampton had inserted a recall clause when they allowed the keeper to return to Glasgow on a one-year loan deal.

But the 31-year-old has reassured the Celtic faithful he will be going nowhere in January.

He said: "I don't think there's a recall (option), so I think I'm here for the season from my side of things.

"I'm happy here and glad to be back here playing. I just want to do as well as I can, so I think I'll be here for the season.

"It's brilliant. When I had the opportunity to come back up I was glad that it was going to be for the season.

"I wanted to be back here and I wanted to be playing.

"I had a very hard 18 months before going back up where I wasn't playing for Southampton when I was so used to playing. 

"I think I played pretty much every game before then apart from when I was out injured.

"I've had a good start to the season so I'm absolutely buzzing to be up here and making the most of it."

Forster still has two-and-a-half years left on his Saints deal but found game-time hard to come by at St Mary's after falling behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's pecking order.

The Hoops support would love to see the former England international return on a permanent deal, having seen him help Neil Lennon's side clinch a place in the last 32 of the Europa League with a string of crucial stops. But Forster says the decision is out of his hands.

He said: "I'm only focusing on the short term really. So much of what will happen will be out of my hands.

"I'm just concentrating week by week, enjoying it while I can. The rest will take care of itself."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.