Goalkeeper Fraser Forster plans to see out season at Celtic

Forster expects to stay at Celtic for the whole season after Southampton loan move.

Loan: Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster will see out the season at Parkhead - but admits his long-term future is yet to be decided.

Reports in the summer suggested Forster's parent club Southampton had inserted a recall clause when they allowed the keeper to return to Glasgow on a one-year loan deal.

But the 31-year-old has reassured the Celtic faithful he will be going nowhere in January.

He said: "I don't think there's a recall (option), so I think I'm here for the season from my side of things.

"I'm happy here and glad to be back here playing. I just want to do as well as I can, so I think I'll be here for the season.

"It's brilliant. When I had the opportunity to come back up I was glad that it was going to be for the season.

"I wanted to be back here and I wanted to be playing.

"I had a very hard 18 months before going back up where I wasn't playing for Southampton when I was so used to playing.

"I think I played pretty much every game before then apart from when I was out injured.

"I've had a good start to the season so I'm absolutely buzzing to be up here and making the most of it."

Forster still has two-and-a-half years left on his Saints deal but found game-time hard to come by at St Mary's after falling behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's pecking order.

The Hoops support would love to see the former England international return on a permanent deal, having seen him help Neil Lennon's side clinch a place in the last 32 of the Europa League with a string of crucial stops. But Forster says the decision is out of his hands.

He said: "I'm only focusing on the short term really. So much of what will happen will be out of my hands.

"I'm just concentrating week by week, enjoying it while I can. The rest will take care of itself."

