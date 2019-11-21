New Partick Thistle owners reveal interim board members

The interim board will run the club until it passes into fan ownership in 2020.

Partick Thistle: Weir completed take-over on Wednesday.

Partick Thistle's owners have revealed their new interim board that will run the club until it is passed on to fan ownership next year.

Three Black Cats (TBC), a company run by lottery winner Colin Weir, completed a takeover of the Maryhill club on Wednesday.

TBC have now unveiled the interim directors who will run the club until early in 2020.

The new directors are: Colin Weir, Dr Charan Gill MBE, Ian Dodd, Alan Caldwell, Andrew Byron and John Penman. Another director is set to be announced at a later date.

As it is the appointments are interim there will be no chairman, with board meetings being chaired by directors on a rotating basis.

As before, chief executive Gerry Britton will attend Board meetings with input from manager Ian McCall.

TBC has also asked the PTFC Trust and Thistle for Ever group to work together to bring forward a workable model for fan ownership.

The new model will be developed with input from the Thistle fanbase before being approved by TBC and the Thistle Board.

Shares will then be transferred to fan ownership by March 30 at the latest.

'They were selected for the skills they can bring to Thistle. After a period of uncertainty, it's time to put the focus back on the football and support the management team in the key January window.' TBC Spokesman.

A spokesman for the TBC said: "We are grateful to the directors for agreeing to take on their roles at this important time for the Club.

"They were selected for the skills they can bring to Thistle. After a period of uncertainty, it's time to put the focus back on the football and support the management team in the key January window.

"We are also pleased that these two fans groups will come together, to work with fans, to prepare for what will be the most significant period in the club's history with fan ownership.

"We will offer any support they may need to deliver this within the agreed timescales, including funding legal work that may be required."

