Goodwin eyes home comforts for St Mirren after 'freak' loss

Jim Goodwin is hopeful the Buddies can put a heavy loss behind them against Ross County.

Catch-up: Jim Goodwin's Saints are at the foot of the Premiership table. SNS

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has consigned a "freak" result at Hearts to history as he prepares for the resumption of the Premiership on Saturday.

The Irishman described the 5-2 defeat at Tynecastle before the international break as one of his worst days in the dugout. The Paisley side remain bottom of the table, two points behind St Johnstone as they await the visit of Ross County, which is where Goodwin's focus has turned.

The former Alloa manager said: "I've been quite fortunate in my three years of management that I haven't had any kind of defeats like that.

"It took a couple of days to get over it.

"It's an old cliche where people say you can't get too high and you can't get too low, but I certainly can't remember feeling as low after the game for a long, long time.

"I'm not a doom and gloom type person, I'm quite a realist and sometimes in this industry, you've just got to accept that a freak result like that that can happen.

"If you watch the goals back, Hearts had six attempts on target and scored five and we had five on targets and only scored two.

"There was nothing too glaringly obvious in terms of time to hit the panic button or anything like that.

"It was just one of those days when nothing went our way.

"Our home form has been excellent. We have conceded one goal against Rangers, which was a free-kick.

"So we're looking forward to playing there again Saturday.

"I think it is almost a month I think since our last home game so, a helluva long time that we've had to wait to go back there.

"But we're looking forward to it. We've got two games back-to-back, Ross County on Saturday, Hibs on the Tuesday and hopefully we can carry on that good home form."