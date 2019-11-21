Scott Brown wants fixtures postponed to help Scotland

Scott Brown believes the SPFL should postpone a weekend of games to help Scotland.

Scott Brown believes the SPFL should postpone a weekend of top-flight games in March to help Scotland during the Euro 2020 play-offs.

The Scots will find out on Friday who'll they host in the semi-finals and whether they'd be handed home advantage in the final against Norway or Serbia.

Manager Steve Clarke has called for help from league fixture schedulers as Scotland look to reach a major finals for the first time in 22 years.

Brown, who retired from international football last year, insists no stone should be left unturned as the nation looks to end it's tournament wait.

He said: "It's a huge occasion and we need to make sure we try and give Scotland as much help as we possibly can.

"Whether it's resting lads for five or six days before that so there is not too many games, no injuries and he's got a full squad to pick from.

"It's been a long time since we've been to a Euros or a World Cup so we have to put that on the backburner, whether it's for a week or four five or days.

"We need to make sure we give Steve the best options possible."

Leigh Griffiths scored twice on his return to action for Celtic reserves earlier this week.

Brown said it would be a huge boost for club and country to have the striker back to his best in the coming weeks.

He added: "We need Leigh getting back to working hard, scoring goals and doing what he does best whether it's for us or for Scotland.

"He was incredible for Scotland, the way he played against England, if we can get him back to those fitness levels we all know he's going to put the ball in the back of the net with that left foot."