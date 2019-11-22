Scotland will play Israel in Euro 2020 play-off semi-final

Steve Clarke's men are two wins away from reaching a first major tournament in 22 years.

Scotland geared up for the play-offs by beating Kazakhstan. SNS

Scotland have been drawn against Israel in the Euro 2020 play-offs semi-final.

If they win that tie at Hampden on March 26, then will then travel to face Norway or Serbia four days later for a chance to end their 22-year wait for a place at a major tournament.

Scotland earned their play-off spot after winning their Nations League group, which also saw them face Israel, last year.

Under previous manager Alex McLeish, the Scots beat Israel 3-2 at Hampden after a 2-1 defeat in Haifa.

