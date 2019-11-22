Gerrard expects interest in 'outstanding' Glen Kamara

Rangers manager has hailed the contribution of the Finnish midfielder at Ibrox.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6107500842001-news-191122-gerrardweb16x9.jpg" />

Steven Gerrard has hailed the contribution of Glen Kamara amid reported interest in the Rangers midfielder.

Kamara, 23, has been an impressive performer since moving to Ibrox from Dundee in January and has recently been linked with a move to England.

But manager Gerrard insisted there had been no firm interest and said the Finn, whose country have qualified for Euro 2020, would be rewarded for his work on the pitch.

He said: "We haven't heard of any interest down south, we've read tons about it though.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if there was interest in Glen Kamara because he's an outstanding footballer.

"He's been outstanding since he walked in the door. Sometimes I still have to pinch myself for how we got him and what we got him for.

"Glen is doing fine. He got a real strong contract when he came here from Dundee.

"He's in good form and playing well. The message for Glen and the other players is we always reward our players for consistent performances over a long period of time. Glen will be treated no different.

"All he needs to worry about is bringing success back to the club and I'm sure he will be well looked after."

Rangers willing to move fixtures to help Scotland

Gerrard insisted Rangers would be willing to move fixtures if it helps Scotland realise their Euro 2020 dream.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has already urged the governing bodies to "do all they can" to help his team by ensuring there are no fixtures before their semi-final clash with Israel on March 26.

Gerrard said the Ibrox club would not stand in their way. "I represent this club in this country so for me I give it the support I need to give it. I certainly won't be standing in the way," he said.

"But we don't make those decisions. Ultimately it will be down to the SFA and stuff.

"We'll go with the flow and if it means us skipping a game or adjusting a game we'll do everything we can to support (Scotland). That's what you've got to do."

Gerrard was pleased to see his squad's international representatives return unscathed this week ahead of Sunday's clash at Hamilton.

He said: "We've had some luck in that department. Everyone is fine and we've got a fully fit squad.

"Jordan Jones has joined us the last couple of days. We're just waiting for Alfredo Morelos to return, which should be tomorrow."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.