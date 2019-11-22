Celtic fined €15,000 over banner and chants in Lazio game

Banners displayed at Celtic Park sparked response from Benito Mussolini's granddaughter.

Banner: Celtic fans against Lazio. SNS

Celtic have been fined €15,000 over chants and banners flown during their match against Lazio in Glasgow.

Banners reading "Lazio V********o", "F*** Lazio" and another with a picture depicting the death of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini alongside a side a sign saying "Follow Your Leader" were seen in the home end of the Europa League match.

Chants of "F*** Lazio" were also heard during the game at Celtic Park which the Scottish champions won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Christopher Jullien.

Lazio have also been fined €10,000 for chants from their fans during the same game played on October 24.

Fans of the Italian club were also seen giving fascist salutes as they marched through Glasgow city centre on the day of the game.

The anti-Mussolini banners caused a war of words between Celtic fans and the infamous dictator's granddaughter Alessandra.

The former MEP called the banners an "act of violence" and Celtic fans responded with a banner saying "Alessandra V*******o", which translates as "F*** off Allessandra", during a league match at Pittodrie.

Celtic received a similar fine after flares were set off during their home win over Romanian side FC Cluj.

They play their final home-game of the group stage against French side Rennes next Thursday, having already guaranteed qualification for the knock-out stages.

