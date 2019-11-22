  • STV
Lennon: Edouard not for sale in January transfer window

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Celtic manager also welcomes Leigh Griffiths back to the squad this weekend.

Neil Lennon has insisted Odsonne Edouard is not for sale in the January transfer window.

The Celtic manager said the the French striker would be going nowhere amid interest from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Lennon said: "I can't stop teams coming in and making bids, but as far as I'm concerned Edouard is not for sale."

He also revealed Leigh Griffiths was back in the squad for Saturday's clash with Livingston.

Fellow hit-man Griffiths hasn't played since a 3-1 victory over Hearts in August, which followed another extended break out of the team last season.

Odsonne Edouard has been in red-hot form this season.
Odsonne Edouard has been in red-hot form this season. SNS Group


A mix of personal problems, niggling injuries and a virus have curtailed the 29-year-old's season so far but he was back in action in midweek with a brace for the Celtic academy in a 6-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

The Hoops boss confirmed that he will be involved with the squad for the home game against Livingston on Saturday, in news that will also come as a boost for Scotland manager Steve Clarke ahead of next year's Euro 2020 play-off games.

He said: "He will be involved with the squad. Slowly but surely. He had an hour on Tuesday, he looked good so he will be in and around it.

"He is good, he is happy. He needs to stay there now and improve his conditioning. It is bit by bit but we have seen enough now to think he may make a contribution.

"We have 11 games between now and the end of December and we will be using the squad and Leigh obviously is a part of that."

When asked if he believes Griffiths can make a difference to the national team, Lennon said: "If fit, no question. "When he is ready and if he is in the groove he will be a real asset for Scotland, there is no doubt about that."

