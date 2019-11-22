Aberdeen close to boardroom change as Cormack increases stake

Dave Cormack is set to increase his stake in the club by buying shares from Stewart Milne.

Reshuffle: Aberdeen could be close to boardroom changes SNS

Aberdeen are set to announce a boardroom reshuffle which could lead to a change of ownership at the club, as early as next week.

Vice-chairman Dave Cormack is set to increase his stake in the club by buying shares from current chairman Stewart Milne.

STV Sport understands there could be a changing of the guard at Pittodrie, which could take place on Monday.

Until recently Aberdeen FC were a publicly listed company but the board voted to take the company private.

This allowed Dave Cormack and Tom Crotty to increase their investment and make payments to complete the construction of the newly opened training facility - named Cormack Park.

This weekend the club are putting together their annual results, which are set to be released on Monday and could reveal detail in terms of how substantial Cormack's investment is and whether Milne will retain an interest in Aberdeen after this weekend.

Milne joined the board of Aberdeen in 1994 and became chairman and major shareholder four years later.

Difficulties in financing the new stadium project at Kingsford have seen that plan stall and the club announced last month that they didn't expect it to be completed until 2023 at the earliest.

