Cormack jets into Scotland ahead of 'Aberdeen takeover'

Dave Cormack is set to increase his stake in the club by buying shares from Stewart Milne.

Aberdeen: Owner Stewart Milne and vice-chairman Dave Cormack. SNS

Dave Cormack has jetted into Scotland ahead of 'taking the reins at Aberdeen Football Club'.

The American-based businessman was seen embracing current chairman Stewart Milne ahead of Sunday's match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

Milne is expected to announce he's standing down as chairman after 20 years in the role.

Vice-chairman Cormack is set to increase his stake in the club by buying shares from Milne.

STV Sport understands there could be a changing of the guard at Pittodrie, which could take place on Monday.

Until recently, Aberdeen FC was a publicly listed company but the board voted to take it private.

Celebration: Cormack Park was officially opened by Sir Alex Ferguson. STV

This allowed Cormack and Tom Crotty to increase their investment and make payments to complete the construction of the newly opened training facility - named Cormack Park.

The club's annual results are set to be released on Monday, which could reveal detail in terms of how substantial Cormack's investment is and whether Milne will retain an interest in Aberdeen.

Milne joined the board of Aberdeen in 1994 and became chairman and major shareholder four years later.

Difficulties in financing the new stadium project at Kingsford have seen that plan stall and the club announced last month that they didn't expect it to be completed until 2023 at the earliest.

There has been no comment from Aberdeen Football Club at this time.

