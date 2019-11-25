St Mirren want to re-sign Lewis Morgan from Celtic 

The Saints will hold talks with Celtic in January to try and broker a loan deal.

St Mirren want to bring Celtic winger Lewis Morgan back to the club in January, manager Jim Goodwin has told STV.

The Saints will hold talks with Celtic to try and broker a loan deal and Goodwin hopes offering regular game time could help clinch the move.

Morgan, twice capped for Scotland, left Paisley for Parkhead in January 2018, but stayed with St Mirren for six months before spending last season on loan at Sunderland.

Goodwin said: "The January window is approaching, we've been looking at our own squad and looking at different options that are out there.

"Of course Lewis would be a player we'd love to get, he's obviously been here before and been very successful. He's a quality footballer but at this minute in time he's not available.

"We haven't been told by Celtic that he is and he remains part of their squad.

"I wouldn't hide from the fact that if we could have an opportunity of making that one happen then absolutely we would.

"We'll wait until the window opens and we will have those conversations then.

"It's all well and good speaking to Celtic but the player needs to want to come as well and he'll have people advising him on that but Lewis is among a number of players that we're looking at.

"We need to strengthen again in January, it's as simple as that."

