Celtic to close part of stadium for Europa League clash

Celtic have confirmed the closure will take place for Thursday's game against Rennes.

Celtic Park: Part of stadium closed for Rennes clash. SNSGroup

Celtic will close part of their stadium for Thursday's Europa League clash with Rennes following recent UEFA sanctions.

The confirmed there will be a partial closure of the rail seating section which houses ultra group The Green Brigade.

Rows A to M will be affected and all supporters with tickets for seats in that area will be given a full refund.

The decision comes following "significant sanctions" imposed following the use of pyrotechnics in games against CFR Cluj and AIK Stockholm at Celtic Park.

The club say they are also facing a further charge for the use of pyro during their away win over Lazio in Rome.

In a statement Celtic said: "We need to tackle any behaviour which can compromise the safety of our supporters including the use of pyrotechnics, overcrowding and offensive chanting or banners.

"Following the latest UEFA disciplinary decision we can confirm that there will be a partial closure of the rail seating section at Celtic Park for the forthcoming match against Rennes.

"Regrettably, these charges and sanctions continue to damage the Club's reputation and this behaviour continues to threaten supporter safety.

"UEFA's rules and the Club's long-established ground regulations are very clear. Indeed, the Club engages in regular dialogue with all supporters groups to ensure these are well known and understood.

"We have considered this matter very carefully. It is disappointing that behaviour which is unsafe and which we all know will breach UEFA and Club regulations has continued."

