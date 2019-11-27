  • STV
  • MySTV

Lawwell explains why Celtic are closing part of stadium

STV

A section of the ground will be closed to fans during Thursday's meeting with Rennes.

Explanation: Peter Lawwell spoke at the AGM
Explanation: Peter Lawwell spoke at the AGM SNS Group

Peter Lawwell has explained why Celtic will close part of their stadium for Thursday's Europa League clash with Rennes.

Part of the rail-seating section of the stadium, which houses The Green Brigade, will be shut after the club was fined £12,900 for fan behaviour at home to Lazio last month.

Speaking during the club's AGM at Celtic Park, chief executive Lawwell said supporters have cost the club more than 500,000 euros in UEFA fines.

He said: "Over the years in terms of UEFA, we have actually been fined over 500,000 euros and that can't go on.

"You saw today that Feyenoord fans have been banned from travelling abroad which would affect all our supporters in terms of European travel.

"So we had to take action to prevent further possible stricter action from UEFA.

"We have the responsibility first for safety and secondly to protect the reputation of the club and the supporters have that as well.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442673-celtic-to-close-part-of-stadium-for-europa-league-clash/ | default

"We are all proud of our reputation around the world and I am sure the supporters are.

"For the vast majority of times over there (Green Brigade) it is colour, atmosphere, energy and youth and it's fantastic but there are times when a small minority let us down.

"The unfortunately concerning thing for us, is that they don't seem to believe they are doing anything wrong.

"So in terms of overcrowding, pyrotechnics, abusive banners, abusive singing and alcohol in the stadium, these are things that just cannot go on.

"They are against the law, they are against ground regulations and they are against the rules of the competition."

Celtic's £12,900 fine from UEFA came on Friday after fans displayed an "illicit banner" and sang obscene chants during their Europa League game against Lazio.

It was Celtic's third charge of the season and with another hanging over the club for fans using pyrotechnics during the win over Lazio in Rome on November 7.

Decision: Lawwell wants to prevent further UEFA action
Decision: Lawwell wants to prevent further UEFA action SNSGroup

That will be the 20th charge since 2007 and Lawwell claimed "a small minority" is causing problems.

He said: "The reputational thing for me is important. You see a banner or hear a song and your heart just sinks.

"That's not who we are and it does give our enemies the opportunity to class us the same as other clubs and portray us as two side of the one coin which we are not. We are different.

"But again, unfortunately, a small minority are a challenge.

"A challenge in terms of safety inside the stadium and also protecting that reputation of our magnificent club.

"It is a difficult challenge. There are societal changes, there are people who come to Celtic Park and in some way show their frustrations in terms of their life, and there are societal issues in terms of alcohol abuse and drug abuse that manifest themselves at the football, social misbehaviour.

"For us, safety is everything here. We built the standing section, the rail seating for safety and we have to keep our people safe and we have to also protect our reputation."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.