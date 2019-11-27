Advocaat: 'Our players must not underestimate Rangers'

The Feyenoord manager has warned his players against underestimating his former club.

Advocaat: Warned against underestimating Rangers. SNS

Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat has warned his squad to not underestimate Rangers or they'll face the same fate as they did in their 1-0 defeat in Glasgow.

The former Rangers boss - now in charge of Feyenoord after Jaap Stam's recent exit - is urging his players to raise their game against his old club.

He admits sections of Dutch football still underestimate Scottish Football and the quality of the Old Firm, but Advocaat believes their recent performances in Europe show they mean business.

"I have seen the game against Feyenoord and some others as well. I think they have a very good squad, I'm not just saying that as we need to play tomorrow against them.

"In Holland they still underestimate Scottish football a little but Celtic and Rangers are those European top clubs. I saw some games from them and they are really close to the level they want. It's the same for Celtic.

"They have some good individuals, nearly all international players so it will be very difficult for us.

"They showed in the first match how good they were as it was the home team that dictated the game. But away and at home, there is a difference, and that applies to Rangers."

Advocaat managed Rangers between 1998 and 2001, clinching the treble in 1999.

This will be the first time he'll face his former side since the 2006 UEFA Cup Final when he was in charge of Zenit - but has been impressed with how Steven Gerrard has turned Rangers around.

"It's quite difficult to speak about him as a manager because he was one of the world's best midfielders and now he is going into a different job with a big club," he said.

"Everyone knows how difficult it is but if you see from the moment he stepped in it's only gone up, and that says enough about his quality.

"The good thing is that they had the opportunity to buy some very good players. You need those experienced players and the combination of that with the younger players makes Rangers very good.

"Tomorrow have to show what we want and we have a very fanatical crowd here, the same as Ibrox. We need those supporters to make us give them a surprise."

Rangers could secure qualification to the last 32 of the Europa League - if they can better the result of Porto in the other match in Group G.

