Lennon looking to add more striking options in January

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said adding an extra striker to his thread-bare front-line will be something the club will be looking at in January.

Speaking on the eve of their penultimate Europa League game against Rennes, Lennon said it's always good to improve from a position of strength.

And with the Hoops sitting at the top of both the Scottish Premiership and their Europa League and a cup final against Rangers away from their tenth consecutive domestic trophy, he believes January could be a good time to bring in reinforcements.

He said: "If you are going well and in a position to strengthen it is always good to improve.

"With midfield and wide-men we are well covered, we have done good business defensively with the players we have brought in and in the goalkeeping area we are really strong as well.

"So it would be maybe just looking at that forward line and the eventuality that something happens with Odsonne, with Leigh still getting up to speed and Bayo injured, maybe having another one in there might help."

However Lennon dismissed reports linking him with a move for his former Hoops midfielder Victor Wanyama as "speculation.".

The Kenya captain played for Celtic for two seasons after being signed by Lennon in 2011. He scored a famous goal in the 2-1 over Barcelona and helped the club to two league titles in a row before departing to Southampton for around £12.5m.

Lennon said: "I don't know where the speculation is coming from and that's what it is, speculation.

"If a player like Wanyama was to become available and that is the first thing we have to ask because there is a new manager at Spurs and we don't know how Jose Mourinho will see Victor's role at the club.

"There is affordability and does the player want to come?

"We have not looked at any of that so this is just speculation and I am very well stocked in midfield and my midfield is performing superbly at the minute."

Lennon, who secured last season's Premiership and Scottish Cup after replacing Brendan Rodgers, admits having already secured Europa League qualification feels "weird" but is demanding standards remain high against Rennes on Thursday night.

The eight-in-row champions play the French side at Celtic Park with 10 points from four games, top of the section and already in the hat for the last-32 draw.

The Celtic boss is enjoying the absence of a pressurised 'must-win' scenario but is looking to extend his side's eight-game winning run.

He said: "We go into the game with confidence but no complacency.

"We have only made 10 points in a European group before and this is an opportunity to better that. If we can win the group it may give you a favourable draw.

"That would be another milestone for this group and it is a big incentive."

