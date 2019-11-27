  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard urges Rangers to be brave in hostile atmosphere

STV

Steven Gerrard has called on his squad to stand up and be counted against Feyenoord.

Gerrard: Urging players to be brave.
Gerrard: Urging players to be brave. SNS

Steven Gerrard has called on his Rangers squad to stand up and be counted at De Kuip as they strive to reach the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Ibrox outfit are looking for the result that will extend their European campaign beyond Christmas for the first time in nine years when they take on Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Thursday night.

They will qualify out of Group G with a game to spare if better Porto's result at Young Boys, but Gerrard knows it will be no easy task as they prepare to walk out in front of the notoriously noisy crowd at the famous 51,000-seater stadium.

Rangers have already survived trips to Legia Warsaw and Porto on their travels this season and their boss admits it will take another show of bravery to see his side follow Celtic into the knock-out stages.

He said: "I'm going to need the players to be brave. I need players who can handle the atmosphere, certainly early on.

"It's the reason why I rested Steve Davis at the weekend, so he could be fresh. I need big players with character and bravery. They need to stand up and be counted.

"We've certainly rehearsed this type of challenge. We took on Legia in front of an incredible atmosphere and stood up and were brave in front of a hostile arena.

"But I'm still going to need players to perform. I need my attacking players to provide big moments for us. We're going to have to stick together because we're aware this is a lot tougher than the task we faced at Ibrox."

Gerrard - who is sweating on Borna Barisic's fitness having already lost Jermain Defoe to injury - has already seen his side get the better of Feyenoord in their group opener, with Sheyi Ojo's strike sealing a 1-0 Ibrox win.

That defeat sparked a woeful run of results that eventually cost Jaap Stam his job and it will be former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat in the opposite dugout tomorrow night.

But Gerrard reckons the wily 72-year-old has already filled the gaps Gers were able to exploit back in September.

"Dick is a manager who has been at this level for many, many years," he said.

"I've got an incredible amount of respect for him. He has big experiences throughout Europe.

"A manager like that will always give a team a lift, will improve certain things.

"I'm sure he could look in at Feyenoord and see where things were going wrong and I've noticed that he's tweaked those areas already having studied their recent performances.

"It will be a more difficult challenge than at Ibrox."

Making the last 32 would represent a huge achievement for both Rangers and their young boss. But Gerrard is only focusing on its importance to the club.

"I haven't really thought about it, personally, it's certainly not about me," he insisted. "I'll maybe look back at end of career and judge it then.

"But I'm focused on the 90 minutes, the threat Feyenoord will pose us, how they try to stop us.

"This is about the team, about the club. It would be a big, big achievement for the club, if you can compare to where we started 18 months ago.

"From a personal point of view, it's not important. But for the club, the fans, it would put us on a different level."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.