  • STV
  • MySTV

Analysis: Rangers will need Dutch courage in Rotterdam

Ronnie Charters

Blockbuster reunion with Dick Advocaat sets up a promising night as Rangers meet Feyenoord.

Steven Gerrard wants his players to be brave.
Steven Gerrard wants his players to be brave. SNS

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam is the next stop for Rangers on their Europa League adventure.

Walking through the streets, it doesn't feel as if there's a game on.

Usually by now on an away European trip, Scottish supporters have created a kaleidoscope of colour and noise, however Rangers' fans have camped out in Amsterdam ahead of this match, before getting the train to Rotterdam at some point today.

The stunning medieval architecture and maritime setting of this great city may be an unfamiliar surrounding for Rangers as they square off against a familiar face.

Former Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat is braced for a blockbuster reunion with his old club after taking the reigns at Feyenoord following Jaap Stam's departure.

The man who led Rangers to the treble in 1999 is now tasked with halting his old club's progression to the knockout stages.

In his pre-match media conference, Advocaat was full of praise for the work Steven Gerrard has done as Rangers manager, saying many within Dutch football underestimated the quality of Scottish football in the past, but not now.

Advocaat did have a warning for his former club, though - don't expect to see the same Feyenoord who were beaten at Ibrox.

But Rangers fans shouldn't be worried. If there's been one constant in their side's European campaign this season it has been solid performances.

Having sat in the media gantry in the Estadio Dragao and watched Rangers pass Porto off the park before coming away with a well-earned point (which should have been three), the European pedigree Steven Gerrard has instilled at Ibrox was clear to see.

A solid defence, compact midfield and a dangerous threat up front in Alfredo Morelos have created a winning formula, one which now sees the Gers second in Group G and closing in on the last 32.

Rangers merely have to better Porto's result against Young Boys this evening and they will be guaranteed European football after Christmas for the first time in a decade.

In Gerrard's favour is the fact that, when you look at the evidence, Feyenoord aren't that great a side. At Ibrox a Sheyi Ojo strike was the difference in a 1-0 win and the gap should have been greater. But we have to wait and see what the Advocaat effect will be.

The Dutch side seem to be a different animal at home, unbeaten in the Europa League at the Feyenoord Stadium after a 2-0 win over Porto and a 1-1 draw with Young Boys.

Gerrard is expecting a raucous atmosphere. One of the main themes of his pre-match media conference was needing his players to show no fear and stand up and be counted.

But going on past records, Gerrard has nothing to worry about.

It's fair to say Rangers turn up on these European nights. If not for two moments of madness from James Tavernier against Young Boys in Bern, they would still be unbeaten in Europe this season.

Confidence is high on the blue side of Glasgow. Sunday's 3-1 win over Hamilton will have blown away any cobwebs which may have lingered over the international break and Gerrard's men should be ready to go.

Already this Europa League campaign has brought with it great memories for the Ibrox faithful - and if things go right on the pitch tonight they could have plenty more to cheer about for many months to come.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.