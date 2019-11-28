Hearts midfielder Peter Haring undergoes pelvic operation

The 26-year-old Austrian will be out of action until after the winter break.

Peter Haring: Hasn't played since the Scottish Cup final. SNS

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has undergone another operation on a long-standing pelvic problem and is set to be ruled out until after the winter break.

The 26-year-old Austrian went under the knife last week in a bid to alleviate the pain he was suffering as he tried to make a comeback.

Haring had a double hernia operation at the start of the year, but returned to action in February for just seven weeks before suffering a setback.

He made a brief comeback in the Scottish Cup final in May, but he's been unable to play any games since.

