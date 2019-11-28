St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin on transfers, turnover and talent

Goodwin has a plan to add more quality to his St Mirren squad in the transfer window.

By Oliver Dickinson

Jim Goodwin is about to become the first St Mirren manager in charge for two successive transfer windows since Jack Ross.

And he intends to make sure the club is as attractive as possible for potential new recruits come January.

For instance, Goodwin told STV earlier this week that he was lining up a move to bring Celtic winger Lewis Morgan back to Paisley on loan.

He hopes his transfer targets will see St Mirren as a stable club where they can improve and enjoy success.

Goodwin said: "Stability is a massive word, there is no doubt about it, stability from the staff point of view but also from the players point of view as well.

"It doesn't need to be a huge turnover like last January where there were maybe a dozen players coming in. I don't think we need that amount of players again this time around.

"If we can get a couple in - a couple with real bits of quality - then that might be all the difference."

When Alan Stubbs arrived to replace Ross in summer 2018, he signed 13 players to completely overhaul a promotion-winning squad.

Stubbs was shown the door just three months later and in came Oran Kearney, who had brought 14 new faces in by the end of the January 2019 window.



When Kearney left to return to Coleraine in the summer, it was yet more change and with Goodwin arriving from Alloa alongside nine new players.

And the manager knows such regular upheaval is no recipe for success.

He said: "We've got a programme in place here that we've been talking about since I came in the door.

"Obviously there wasn't a great deal of time between me coming and the window closing in summer so we had to act fast, but we have had a little bit more time to prepare for the January window coming and we have identified the positions where we think we need to strengthen."

Goodwin said he and director of football Gus MacPherson have been clocking up the miles in their quest to uncover hidden gems.

'I think we have got a lot to offer here, just in the club we've got great facilities, a great stadium, great fanbase' Jim Goodwin

He wants to develop relationships with top-flight clubs in England in a bid to bring more quality to St Mirren more often.

Goodwin said: "I think we have got a lot to offer here, just in the club we've got great facilities, a great stadium, great fanbase.

"We've worked hard with the media team in the last month or so to put all that together so we can go down to England, to the big clubs in the English Premier League that might be looking to loan out some of their players.

"In my experience, they underestimate our league and I think we've got a lot more to offer than what they think we do.

"We've got some fantastic fixtures, it would be a great experience for any player coming here - Sam Foley, Junior (Morias), John (Obika), they've all thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Playing against some big teams in some great stadiums, we've got to use every positive to our advantage and hopefully catch the imagination of some of the heads of recruitment down in England."

