Barisic passed fit to start for Rangers against Feyenoord

Borna Barisic has been named in Steven Gerrard's starting 11 for the Europa League match.

Form: Barisic has become a key player for Rangers this season. SNS

Borna Barisic has been passed fit to start for Rangers away to Feyenoord.

The Croatian international was a doubt for the key Europa League group fixture after suffering knocks in the Light Blues' 3-1 win at Hamilton.

But Barisic has recovered in time to take his place in Steven Gerrard's starting 11 in Rotterdam.

Further forward, Sheyi Ojo has won his place back on the wing, with Scott Arfield dropping to the bench.

Allan McGregor starts in goals, with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Filip Helander joining Barisic in a now familiar Rangers backline.

Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack are again given the nod in midfield, while Ryan Kent will look to build on his double against Accies in Rotterdam.

Alfredo Morelos leads the line and is the only recognised striker in the travelling party after Jermain Defoe suffered an injury in training.