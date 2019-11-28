Edouard out as Morgan starts for Celtic against Rennes

Odsonne Edouard has been given the night off against Rennes while Lewis Morgan starts.

Start: Morgan has been given the nod by Neil Lennon. SNS

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has handed Lewis Morgan a start against Rennes as Odsonne Edouard misses out on the Europa League match.

The Hoops are already through to the knockout stages thanks to a last-gasp win in Rome over Lazio last time out.

In-form striker Edouard has been given the night off against the group's bottom side, with Morgan returning to the starting 11 in his place.

Fraser Forster starts in goals, with Moritz Bauer, Christopher Jullien, Kris Ajer and Greg Taylor in the back four.

Olivier Ntcham is given the nod in midfield following his match-winning performance off the bench in Rome.

Mainstays Callum McGregor and Scott Brown start once again and will look to support the attacking trio of Morgan, Ryan Christie and James Forrest.