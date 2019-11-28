Morelos double sees Rangers draw with Feyenoord in thriller

  • STV
Rangers top their Europa League group after drawing 2-2 with Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Double: Morelos was again Rangers' hero in Europe.
Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers and Feyenoord played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in Rotterdam.

The result and Porto's 2-1 win over Young Boys in Switzerland means Steven Gerrard's side top the group but must wait until the final round of fixtures to try and book their spot in the knockout rounds.

At a vibrant De Kuip stadium Rangers were under the cosh almost from the off.

Feyenoord enjoyed the best of the opening exchanges but were denied the lead first by a terrific point-blank save from Allan McGregor and then by the woodwork on the follow-up.

The hosts continued to threaten, with Luis Sinisterra firing over the bar after neat play down the right flank.

Eventually Feyenoord made their pressure tell when Borna Barisic's slack effort was pounced upon by midfielder Jens Toornstra and his deflected effort found the bottom corner.

The Dutch side went from strength-to-strength after the opener and looked set to double their lead before the break but Rangers held on to regroup at the interval.

Steven Gerrard's half-time team talk had the desired impact as the visitors looked reenergised after the break.

Rangers got themselves back on level terms on 50 minutes. Ryan Kent sped in behind the Feyenoord defence before cutting back inside and sending a tempting cross to the back post for Morelos to loop a header back into the net.

Soon after, Rangers completed the turnaround through another Morelos header.

The Colombian striker found space in the box to flick a header into the far corner and spark jubilant scenes in the away section.

In a topsy-turvy match, however, it wasn't long until parity was restored. Sinisterra beat the offside trap, evaded both Rangers centre-halves and then dinked the ball coolly over McGregor.

The draw means Rangers hold top spot in the group but must now avoid defeat against Young Boys to progress.

