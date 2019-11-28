Gerrard: UEFA should explain penalty call in Feyenoord draw

The Rangers boss was left angered after Alfredo Morelos was denied a penalty in Rotterdam.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6110181349001-steven-gerrard-feyenoord-for-web.jpg" />

Steven Gerrard hailed Rangers' second-half showing against Feyenoord before calling for UEFA to explain why his team weren't awarded a penalty in the Europa League draw.

Rangers were trailing at the interval in Rotterdam but found themselves in-front in the second half thanks to two headers from in-form striker Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard's side were eventually pegged back, with the match ending 2-2.

Rangers top their group going into the final round of fixtures and will be guaranteed progression if they avoid defeat against Young Boys.

But Gerrard's night was soured by the referee's decision not to award his side a spot-kick when Morelos was bundled over in the box.

He said: "At times I didn't recognise us in the first half, what we stand for, our identity.

"I thought we were passive at times and slightly lucky not to be further behind at half-time.

"They got a bit lucky with the goal but certainly deserved to be in-front at the break.

"I asked the players to remember what we stand for, what we're about and how hard we've worked to get to this opportunity.

"I asked for the real Rangers in the second half and we got it.

"We won the second half 2-1, I thought we deserved it.

"But we should have had a blatant penalty, when the ref sees that back he'll be devastated.

"I'd like an explanation as to why from UEFA we never got a penalty.

"We certainly deserved to take something out of the game, I was really proud of our second half showing."