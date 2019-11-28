  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon delight as 'landmark' win earns Celtic top spot

STV

Neil Lennon was full of praise for his Celtic players following another Europa League win.

Neil Lennon hailed a "landmark" night for Celtic after the Scottish champions beat Rennes 3-1 to clinch top spot in their Europa League group for the first time.

The Hoops had already qualified for the last 32 of the competition before the game but their boss had stressed the importance of winning Group E to ensure the possibility of a more favourable draw.

Makeshift centre forward Lewis Morgan, in for the absent Odsonne Edouard, fired the home side ahead in the 22nd minute with attacker Ryan Christie doubling that lead just before the interval.

Second-half substitute Mikey Johnston added a third before Rennes substitute Adrien Hunou headed in a late consolation for the visitors. Lennon's side moved on to 13 points - the first time they have broken the 10-point barrier - and with Cluj losing 1-0 to Lazio in Rome, top spot is guaranteed for the Hoops before they travel to Romania next month.

"I don't know how big an achievement it is but it is a landmark night, we have never done it before either in Europa League or Champions League," said Lennon, who confirmed Edouard missed out with a "niggle" and will be assessed before the trip to Ross County on Sunday.

"That is fantastic and what it means is we can possibly get a better draw for the last 32.

"They had some milestones to achieve tonight. Could they go beyond 10 points, could they win the group, could they win 10 games in Europe and they answered all that.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442779-celtic-claim-top-spot-after-cruising-to-win-over-rennes/ | default

"Psychologically it wasn't an easy game because of circumstances but they handled it well.

"Going forward we are playing very well and our goalkeeper had made a double save that was world class. "We could have won the game by more and I am absolutely delighted for the players.

"They keep setting themselves new milestones and they are a fantastic bunch and playing very well at the moment."

Celtic are unbeaten after winning four and drawing one of their five group matches.

"What pleases me is the 100 per cent record at home and we are unbeaten away," added the Northern Irishman.

"We won all our games at home and that pleased me. It was important to keep momentum going and we played with freedom and real swagger.

"There was no complacency apart from the last 15 minutes which is totally understandable."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.