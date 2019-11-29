  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard tips Morelos to break more records at Rangers

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Colombian forward wrote his name into the record books with a double in Feyenoord.

Steven Gerrard has tipped Alfredo Morelos to break more records after the striker's double against Feyenoord wrote him into the history books.

The Colombia international became the first Rangers player to score in four consecutive European ties and also overtook Celtic legend Henrik Larsson's Scottish record of 12 Euro goals in a season.

The 23-year-old's double in the 2-2 draw at De Kuip sets Rangers up for a final game decider against Young Boys in Glasgow.

And now Rangers manager Gerrard has backed Morelos to continue his goalscoring form for "many years" and credited his discipline as a major factor in his red-hot streak.

Gerrard said: "I think Alfredo just needs to keep on doing what he is doing. I think he realised over the summer that the only people that he is hurting is his own people by his disciplinary record.

"He has had a bit of self-reflection and if he wants to be a top international player, which he is more than capable of being, he knows he has to behave better and he knows he has to be more consistent in his performances. Then the goals will naturally come as he is some talent.

"I think it's probably been a combination of people giving him the right advice around him, which has helped him, but credit to him, he is the one behaving and performing in the right way at the moment and long may it continue because he can go on to break many more records if he continues to do that.

"Across the board we changed certain things in the code of conduct, we sat the players down collectively and individually and we have had many chats about the importance of being available and disciplined and representing the club in the right way on the pitch and off the pitch.

"It's not about taking personal credit for that, it's just about doing the right thing for the club and I think Alfredo should be the one getting all the plaudits because he is the one going out and performing and behaving in the right way.

"He just loves football, you can't get him in off the training ground and he hates being rested or being taken off during games and that gives me confidence that he is going to continue to be a top player for many years to come.

"I wouldn't surprise me if he went to become a regular for Colombia and continues to get international goals and score many many goals here or wherever else he goes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.