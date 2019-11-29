Gerrard tips Morelos to break more records at Rangers

The Colombian forward wrote his name into the record books with a double in Feyenoord.

Steven Gerrard has tipped Alfredo Morelos to break more records after the striker's double against Feyenoord wrote him into the history books.

The Colombia international became the first Rangers player to score in four consecutive European ties and also overtook Celtic legend Henrik Larsson's Scottish record of 12 Euro goals in a season.

The 23-year-old's double in the 2-2 draw at De Kuip sets Rangers up for a final game decider against Young Boys in Glasgow.

And now Rangers manager Gerrard has backed Morelos to continue his goalscoring form for "many years" and credited his discipline as a major factor in his red-hot streak.

Gerrard said: "I think Alfredo just needs to keep on doing what he is doing. I think he realised over the summer that the only people that he is hurting is his own people by his disciplinary record.

"He has had a bit of self-reflection and if he wants to be a top international player, which he is more than capable of being, he knows he has to behave better and he knows he has to be more consistent in his performances. Then the goals will naturally come as he is some talent.

"I think it's probably been a combination of people giving him the right advice around him, which has helped him, but credit to him, he is the one behaving and performing in the right way at the moment and long may it continue because he can go on to break many more records if he continues to do that.

"Across the board we changed certain things in the code of conduct, we sat the players down collectively and individually and we have had many chats about the importance of being available and disciplined and representing the club in the right way on the pitch and off the pitch.

"It's not about taking personal credit for that, it's just about doing the right thing for the club and I think Alfredo should be the one getting all the plaudits because he is the one going out and performing and behaving in the right way.

"He just loves football, you can't get him in off the training ground and he hates being rested or being taken off during games and that gives me confidence that he is going to continue to be a top player for many years to come.

"I wouldn't surprise me if he went to become a regular for Colombia and continues to get international goals and score many many goals here or wherever else he goes."

