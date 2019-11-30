Scotland find out potential Euro 2020 group opponents

Steve Clarke's men will play England, Croatia and Czech Republic if they qualify for the Euros.

Scotland have found out who they will play in the group stages if they qualify for their first major tournament in 22 years.

Steve Clarke's men will take on England, World Cup finalists Croatia and Czech Republic at Euro 2020 if they get past Israel then either Norway or Serbia in the Nations League play-offs.

Two of their group D games will be played at Hampden park if they get through.

They will open the tournament against Czech Republic at the national stadium before playing England at Wembley then returning to Glasgow to take on Croatia.

The Auld Enemy of England was also an opponent the last time Scotland qualified for the European Championships in 1996.

That game ended in a 2-0 England win at Wembley thanks to goals from Alan Shearer and Rangers star Paul Gascoigne after Gary McAllister had missed a penalty.

Croatia lost the World Cup final to France in 2018 after defeating England in the semi-finals.

Scotland defeated the Croatians home and away the last time they played in 2013, with a 2-0 win at Hampden, where they will play at the Euros, and a 1-0 win in Zagreb.

The Tartan Army now face a four month wait to find out if they will make it when they have a home game against Israel before facing a daunting away trip to either Serbia or Norway if they get past the Israelis.

