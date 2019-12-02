Half-time blast fired up Kilmarnock, says boss Alessio

Rugby Park manager reveals he did some tough talking during the break against Hibs.

Angelo Alessio admits a stern half-time team-talk did the trick as Kilmarnock scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a draw at Hibs.

Killie were trailing 2-0, before Alex Bruce pulled a goal back and then Dario Del Fabro netted in added time to spark wild celebrations - not just among the players and fans, but also in the away dugout, with Alessio enjoying the moment to the full.

Alessio had a go at his players at the break after an unsatisfactory first-half performance, however the former Chelsea assistant manager revealed that was nothing new.

Wild celebrations after Kilmarnock hit their late leveller. SNS

He said: "It was not the first time. We played very badly in the first half. I said the right words, very strong.

"It was important for us to understand we didn't want to lose the game that way.

"I called for them to give more and show a strong personality. The first half we were soft and passive.

"We had a good reaction and we took a good result at the end of the very tough game."

