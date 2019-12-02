Rangers charged by UEFA over fans' fireworks in Rotterdam

Supporters set off fireworks during 2-2 Europa League draw with Feyenoord in Holland.

Fireworks lit up the stadium before the game. SNS

Rangers have been hit with a UEFA charge after fireworks were set off during their game against Feyenoord in Rotterdam last week.

The Ibrox side drew 2-2 with the Dutch outfit in the Europa League group stage clash.

A fine is the likely punishment for Rangers when UEFA holds its next disciplinary hearing in February.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, face a charge over blocked stairways at the De Kuip stadium.

Alfredo Morelos netted twice to earn Rangers a draw, which puts them in pole position to reach the last 32 of the competition.

The club has been forced to close sections of Ibrox twice this season after sectarian signing by supporters,

