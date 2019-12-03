Hearts agree terms with Daniel Stendel to be new manager

Hunt for new boss nears conclusion with German ex-Barnsley coach set to take the job.

Boss: Daniel Stendel is taking the reins at Heart of Midlothian Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Hearts have agreed terms with German coach Daniel Stendel to become their new manager.

The 45-year-old is in line to succeed Craig Levein after a five week search led by Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge.

Stendel was previously in charge at English Championship side Barnsley but was relieved of his duties in early October.

He led the Tykes to promotion from League One last season but departed Oakwell after a run of ten games without a victory.

In an interview with the Scottish Daily Mail on Tuesday, Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway has claimed they would be due compensation from Hearts if Stendel completes his move to the Edinburgh club.

He told the Mail: "Hearts have our letter and we have notified them and, if they want to hire Daniel, that's fine, that's their choice.

"But they either pay us now or we will file a claim against them. And if any club wants to fight it, we will win."

Stendel's first job in management was with Hannover 96 in his homeland.

Hearts sacked Levein on October 31 after a torrid start to the season yielded just one win from their opening 11 matches.

The Edinburgh side currently sit joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership table on 11 points.