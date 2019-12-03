Austin MacPhee: Not right time to discuss my future at Hearts

The interim manager is putting the Livingston match before any talks with Ann Budge.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6112009966001-news-191203-hearts-16x9.jpg" />

Hearts caretaker manager Austin MacPhee does not believe the time is right to discuss his future with the club, with Daniel Stendel close to be being appointed.

MacPhee has taken interim charge since Craig Levein was dismissed on October 31, losing three games and winning one.

The 40-year-old has been kept up to date with the club's negotiations with Stendel ahead of Wednesday's match against Livingston.

Asked if he could move into a sporting director role once a permanent manager is appointed, MacPhee said he could not make a decision unless he was offered a new job inside Tynecastle.

He said: "I enjoy working at Hearts - I realise there is a lot of pressure working at this club and that is what makes it special.

"I enjoy working in football and I feel very privileged to do that.

"I am sure Mrs Budge will have a view on where my skills are best used.

"In any profession you can only make decisions when somebody offers you something - the rest is just fantasy.

"I don't think I can assess what my next role will be until I am actually spoken to about that.

"I don't actually think it is the time to speak to me about it."

MacPhee said that he had taken charge during a tough run of fixtures - heavy losses against Rangers at Hampden and then Ibrox, a defeat away to Kilmarnock plus a 5-2 home victory over St Mirren - and discussed the challenges of being a caretaker boss.

He said: "I have to be clear with the players and make sure I manage the situation as well as I can in terms of communication, morale and staying together.

"It is always different when you are a caretaker manager - you need to manage through relationships, which is the same as international football.

"The only reason international football players show up is because of relationships and pride in playing for their country because you don't have a contract to hold them to.

"I think it is a little bit similar to a caretaker. You need to be more sensitive to the way you communicate with them.

"You can't necessarily rule with an iron fist because you don't have that authority at that moment in time.

"On top of that we have had two very tough games in Glasgow. But I believe, and the players believe in the game plan tomorrow night.

"They are clear on how I have delivered that and they will be doing everything in their power to get three points for Hearts."