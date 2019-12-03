Edouard returns to Celtic training ahead of cup final

Neil Lennon says it's too early to tell whether the French striker will line-up against Rangers.

Edourard: Has missed two games with a 'niggle'. SNS Group

Odsonne Edouard has returned to training, but Celtic manager Neil Lennon said it's too early to tell whether he'll make Sunday's League Cup final.

The French striker has missed the last two matches due to a "niggle" and will sit out Wednesday night's Premiership visit of Hamilton.

Lennon, who hopes to have the 21-year-old available for the cup clash with Rangers at Hampden, also saw Olivier Ntcham, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Boli Bolingoli, Vakoun Bayo and Jonny Hayes train after injury.

He said: "Ntcham has a good chance of starting [against Hamilton]. As regards Odsonne and Mohamed, no.

"So we will see how they are. Bolingoli won't be fit for tomorrow. Bayo is back in training but it's probably too soon and it's as you were with Jonny so we are confident he will be fit as well.

"We have another five days before the cup final but our main focus is on tomorrow and we will deal with what comes after that, after the Hamilton game. But it is good to see them back."

