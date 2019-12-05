Lennon: Celtic will be a different team in the cup final

The Celtic boss says players weren't at their best in the win over Accies.

Neil Lennon admitted his Celtic players looked distracted by the cup final during their 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies but says there's no doubt they'll be "a different team" when they face Rangers at Hampden.

The champions looked on course for three points after Ryan Christie's 13th minute goal had given them the lead over Accies but Marios Ogkmpoe's 90th minute equaliser stunned the home crowd.

Moments later Scott Brown scored to restore Celtic's lead and ensure the win but Lennon admitted his side were far from convincing.

"I didn't enjoy it," he said. "Yesterday, you guys were all asking me about the cup final.

"There is no doubt subconsciously that would have played on the minds of some of them going into the game tonight, you could feel it around the stadium as well.

"We were flat at times and then the psychology towards the end when we looked a bit tired and that's mental fatigue not physical.

"And then the psychology of the game again, they equalise and then we come to life again and get the goal from Scott.

The Celtic boss was happy to see his side continue their impressive run of results with a major game drawing near and he believes the occasion at the national stadium on Sunday will spur his players on to show their best.

He said: "That's 11 wins in a row, we are top of the league and we rested some players.

"You will see a different team on Sunday, mentally and physically, no question of that and that is just natural going in to a cup final."