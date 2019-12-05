Ryan Jack declares Rangers have nothing to fear from Celtic

The midfielder says Sunday is the perfect opportunity for the Ibrox club to win silverware.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6113315726001-ryan-jack.jpg" />

Ryan Jack believes Rangers have to set aside their Pittodrie disappointment to seize their chance of winning the League Cup against Celtic on Sunday.

Jack scored the second goal as Rangers raced to a 2-0 lead over Aberdeen on Wednesday night but Steven Gerrard's side let their lead slip and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The result meant they lost ground in the title race but also lost momentum heading into Sunday's final at Hampden.

The midfielder admitted that dropping points came as a blow but insisted that it had to be set aside if Rangers are to get their hands on the first domestic prize of the season.

"We'll be thinking it was a tough one and scratching our heads because obviously when you throw away a lead it does that," Jack said. "But when we come into the training ground and look to recover for Sunday it's important that we put it behind us.

"It's a huge game on Sunday and there's no time to let this affect us and at some point we'll address the goals but Sunday is a massive game and it's important that we go into that with clear heads.

"It's a great opportunity to go and get a trophy and compete in a cup final against your rivals. It's going to be a great day."

The Scotland midfielder said it would be a big moment both personally and as a team if Rangers could triumph at the national stadium.

"It would be huge to get a trophy," he said. "Since the manager has come in he's always said to us that being at a club like this there's an expectation and we need to match that.

"He's built a squad that we think can go and compete so Sunday is an opportunity to get our first trophy together as a team and a squad.

"When I signed for the club I saw it as a club that can go places, compete in Europe and deliver trophies. So far, that's not been the case on the trophy side but Sunday is all about the squad and I'm sure if we turn up and play as well as we can then we can get a good result."

Positive results against Celtic last season proved that the gap between the Glasgow sides had narrowed and while Jack said that the occasion mad the game a one-off, there was proof his side could compete.

"It's going to be a totally different game," he said. "It's going to be a cup final with a trophy at stake so it's different on that front.

"We've shown before that we can compete at that level, domestically and in Europe, so there's nothing to fear."