MacPhee not expecting quick appointment at Hearts

The caretaker manager says Daniel Stendel's situation might not be resolved until next week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6113323127001-austin-macphee.jpg" />

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee believes he will still be in charge for the weekend trip to face Motherwell.

Daniel Stendel has agreed to become Hearts' new permanent manager but his appointment is being held up by a contractual dispute with his former club, Barnsley.

Owner Ann Budge has admitted the process of appointing the 45-year-old German has been "torturous" but said she must make sure the correct procedures have been followed before Stendel can be paraded at Tynecastle.

Speaking after Hearts' 1-1 draw with Livingston on Wednesday night, MacPhee said: "I'm led to believe this will be concluded around the start of next week.

"So at this point I think the status quo will remain until the Motherwell game but these things can change at any time.

"I understand the process of negotiation. At times you think something is nearly there and then there's a double-check or another query.

"In this case there has obviously been some complexities added with [Stendel's] situation with Barnsley.

"In an ideal world you can see into the future but that's not always possible, especially in football.

"I just have to deal with things on a day-to-day, hour-to-hour basis."