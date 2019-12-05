McGregor: Celtic could handle Edouard's absence at Hampden

The midfielder says his side have the firepower to hurt Rangers even without their star striker.

Callum McGregor is confident that Celtic have enough attacking talent to defeat Rangers in the League Cup final even if star striker Odsonne Edouard isn't fit to play.

Edouard has bagged 14 goals already this season but injury has ruled him out of recent matches and manager Neil Lennon has said there are no guarantees he will be fit to face rivals Rangers at Hampden.

McGregor acknowledged that Edouard, who cost £9m from PSG, was a key figure when available but he said that either Lewis Morgan or Leigh Griffiths could make an impact if asked to start as the central striker.

Morgan, primarily used as a wide player, has deputised for Edouard and scored in the Europa league against Rennes, while Griffiths came off the bench against Hamilton as he continues to build fitness and sharpness after a lengthy lay-off.

"We've got a great squad and that has probably been demonstrated over the last three or four games without Odsonne," McGregor said. "He is such a big player for us at home and in Europe but Lewis has stepped up and scored the goal against Rennes.

"We've got loads of strength and depth in the squad and whoever is asked to play up front on Sunday, I'm sure they'll do a job for the team.

"You can tell Lewis is an intelligent footballer. Normally these guys with the brains to play anywhere on the pitch. It was great for him to come in, get his start and his goal last week and you can see he's full of confidence and got his assist last night with his wee flash across the box.

"He's been great since he came in and it's another boost for the team to show that when boys come in they are ready to play."

Griffiths has been a regular and reliable goalscorer as Celtic have dominated domestic football in recent years and Mcgregor said that the scale of the occasion would have him desperate to be involved.

"Leigh will be definitely champing at the bit too," he said. "Obviously with all the big games you are desperate play. Even last night was another step forward for Leigh, he looked a bit sharper again when he came on and helped us to get the winning goal.

"He'll be desperate to play, as will everyone in the squad. It's just important that we get as many players right at it leading into the weekend.

"Leigh has missed a lot of football so the more he can get on the pitch it will be beneficial for him and for the squad too. Getting a fully-fit Griffiths back will only help Celtic.

"I think he's getting there, if he's asked to play I don't think there will be any problem."