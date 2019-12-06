Tavernier brands Sutton's comments as 'irrelevant'

The Rangers captain says his side are fully determined to lift silverware in the League Cup final.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has dismissed criticism from former Celtic striker Chris Sutton that branded him as a "serial loser" and said his focus was on lifting major silverware for the first time this Sunday.

The Ibrox side meet Celtic in the League Cup final hoping to end their rivals' stranglehold on domestic trophies and continue what has been a strong start to the season.

With Tavernier's only previous medals in Scotland coming in the Championship and the Challenge Cup, Sutton questioned whether a lack of success would run through players' minds and highlighted the right-back's record.

"Comments from pundits are irrelevant," Tavernier said. "I am here to do a job, I'm here to win trophies. Previously we've not done that but I fully believe in this squad and what we're capable of doing.

"We have to win games, we have to win trophies. All the boys who have signed here have come to win trophies. We're not here to be second best.

"It's a great occasion for the fans and we want to win it for the fans. We have to do everything in our hands and go out there on Sunday looking to bring back some silverware."

The defender acknowledged the scale of the occasion but believes his team are better equipped to deliver success than in previous years.

"It's a final and it's against Celtic so I would definitely say it's one of my biggest games as a captain," he said.

"I've got full belief in the squad. We've come a long way since the gaffer came through the door. The squad's improved massively and we've gone toe-to-toe with some European giants.

"It comes down to on the day and who wants it more. If we fully back the game plan and go into it committed then I have full belief in the squad."

Recent performances, including the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen on Wednesday, have seen questions asked of the Rangers back line and Tavernier insisted that the slip-ups could be rectified and that there was no room for error against high-quality opposition.

"I just think it's down to errors and mistakes, simple things," he said. "If you cut out those things and show more concentration, and I include myself in that, you can bounce back and be really solid again. I believe that as a team we can rectify the mistakes and get back to clean sheets.

"It's like when you play European games. The higher level you go up then the more you'll be punished for mistakes.

"We know that we cant afford to give up any mistakes. We know Celtic are going to have some chances so we have to defend really well on the day."

Sunday will be the second time Rangers have met Celtic this season, having lost 2-0 at Ibrox in September. Tavernier said a different performance will be needed if his side are to triumph at the national stadium.

"I think we have compete more," he said. "I didn't think we did that to the best of our ability.

"Even in the first half, we didn't get in their faces. We've got to compete first and foremost, we know it's going to be a battle and we've got to go toe to toe with them.

"Sometimes form goes out of the window and it comes down to who wants it on the day. We're all going to be up for the occasion."