Lennon: There's a very good chance Edouard will start final

Celtic's first choice striker has been back in training ahead of the clash with Rangers.

Edouard could be back in the Celtic team for the League Cup final. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has said there is "a very good chance" Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will make his return from injury to start the League Cup final against Rangers.

Edouard has missed recent matches and the defending champions were unsure if they would be able to call on the forward for the Hampden showdown on Sunday.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed that Edouard took part in full training on Friday morning and that all the signs are positive. He also said that Boli Bolingoli, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jonny Hayes were all available after spells on the sidelines.

"They all trained today," Lennon said. "With Odsonne it's a day by day thing so we'll see tomorrow how he reacted to training.

"The rest of the guys, we've more or less got a full complement. Some have been out longer than others but they're all in good condition.

"We have ideas up our sleeve for every eventuality so regardless of whether he's declared fit or not then we have other irons in the fire to deal with that.

"Nobody's ever 100% but obviously I have to be guided by the medical guys and the fitness staff as well.

"But he trained, did the full session today and looks like he's come through it no problem. I'm always encouraged to see a player of that calibre on the training ground and there's no question we're a better team when he's fit and available.

"Of course it's his call. That's the same with every player coming back from injury and I think there's a very good chance he will start.

"We've done pretty well in his absence but there's no question we're a better team when he's available."

Sunday gives Celtic the opportunity to win a tenth successive domestic trophy and Lennon is looking for a continuation of his side's strong form this season.

"There's been big games already, whether in the league or Europa League and this is just the next one," he said. "We're excited and it's the first cup final. The boys are defending the trophy and there's a quiet motivation about them to keep that going."

Asked if there was added significance in the final being against city rivals Rangers and the possibility of gaining psychological advantage for the rest of the season, Lennon said: "Possibly. I can't look too far into the future.

"It's always good to win trophies and if it's against your main rivals then all the better.

"Whether we win or lose I'm not too sure how much of an effect it would have on the league run between now and the end of the year and we have to play them again before the break."