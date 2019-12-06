Steven Gerrard agrees new contract with Rangers

The Englishman will extend his Ibrox stay until 2024.

Gerrard has committed his future to Rangers. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has agreed a new contract as Rangers manager, committing himself to the Ibrox club until 2024.

STV News has learned the club are set to announce Gerrard's new deal imminently.

The former England captain, who joined the club 18 months ago, is currently preparing his side for Sunday's League Cup Final against Celtic.

Rangers have rewarded the 39- year-old after guiding the club to the Europa League group stage for two successive seasons and becoming genuine title challengers to Celtic.

Gerrard has overseen a complete overhaul of the squad at Ibrox and steered the club through four qualifying rounds to reach the group stages of the Europa league twice in succession.

The team can qualify for the knockout stages of the competition with a positive result against Young Boys on Thursday.

In his first season, Gerrard took his side to the semi-finals of the league cup and the last eight of the Scottish Cup and finished in second place in the Premiership, nine points behind Celtic.

This season, the club has reached the final of the league cup and are two points behind their city rivals in the league.