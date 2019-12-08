Edouard on bench for Celtic, Davis misses out for Rangers

Celtic's star striker is not fit enough to start in the League Cup final.

Odsonne Edouard is on the bench for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers are both missing key players from their starting line-ups as the teams were named for the League Cup final.

Odsonne Edouard has been fighting to be fit for the final but the Celtic forward does not make the starting line-up. The Frenchman is on the bench with Lewis Morgan starting up front.

Borna Barisic has passed a fitness test for Rangers but veteran midfielder Steven Davis has not made the matchday squad.

Celtic start with Fraser Forster in goal behind a back four of Jonny Hayes, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jeremie Frimpong.

Captain Scott Brown and Callum McGregor are in central midfield with Mohamed Elyounoussi, Ryan Christie and James Forrest supporting Morgan.

Rangers start with Allan McGregor in goal and Barisic, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and James Tavernier in the back line.

Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo form a midfield trio, with Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent supplying striker Alfredo Morelos.