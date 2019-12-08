Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 to lift the League Cup trophy

Christopher Jullien's goal separated the sides after a dramatic match at Hampden.

Celtic have won the Scottish League Cup, defeating Rangers 1-0 in the final at Hampden to lift their tenth consecutive domestic trophy.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the game in the second half, before Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for the holders and Alfredo Morelos saw his penalty saved by Fraser Forster.

Rangers dominated the first half but they found Forster in the Celtic goal equal to everything they threw at them. Ryan Jack's long range effort was clawed away before Morelos had several chances that were thwarted.



Forster made another great save from Morelos at the start of the second half but on the hour mark, against the run of play, Celtic took the lead, Christopher Jullien firing his shot past Allan McGregor.

Shortly after the opener Frimpong pulled back Morelos and was sent off by referee Willie Collum and Ranegrs had the opportunity to draw level. The Colombian striker took responsibility from the spot but once again Forster was the hero, saving the penalty.

Despite their numerical advantage, Rangers couldn't find a way back despite enjoying plenty of possession and creating opportunities throughout. Steven Gerrard's side pressed into injury time, when morelos saw a shot flash past the far post but Celtic kept up their incredible haul of silverware with a hard-fought win.