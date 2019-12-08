Lennon hails Celtic players for 'amazing' ten trophies in a row

The Celtic boss admitted his side didn't pay to their best but said they showed heart.

Neil Lennon has said that he struggles to find a comparison for Celtic's domestic trophy run and he is amazed by his squad's strength of character.

The Celtic boss saw his side defeat Rangers to win the League Cup, securing their tenth consecutive domestic trophy win. The defending champions did it the hard way, under pressure from Rangers throughout and coping with the second-half red card for Jeremie Frimpong.

A jubilant Lennon said that the win was testament to his side's refusal to concede that they could be beaten.

"I don't know what you would compare it with, whether other teams around the world or other teams in Scottish football," he said.

"I've not really looked into it but it's incredible.

"It's easy to give it up, to think 'It's not our day today', but they just won't. It's amazing. They are an incredible group of players."

"We had to dig in today, we didn't play well first half and we had to rely on Fraser [Forster] at times to make some world class saves.

And then we showed great resilience and great mentality to get the goal. Then there's the red card and they have to dig in again. Mikey [Johnston] had a great chance to make it 2-0 but Rangers will say they had good chances as well, which they did.

"To come through it, to win 10 major trophies is unbelievable. The character and the pride and the resilience that they showed today, sometimes you don't get asked these questions at domestic level. You can see they've got that in abundance as well."

Lennon singled out goalkeeper Forster for the highest praise after he made a succession of vital saves, including the crucial penalty save from Alfredo Morelos.

"I've not seen a goalkeeping performance or goalkeeper like Fraser for a long time," he said. "In his first spell here, he did some incredible things and now he's doing it again in his second.

"We're grateful to have him. He's buzzing and thrilled to be here. We needed him today. He stood up and made saves that other goalkeepers can't make."

And Lennon joined an exclusive club after following Billy McNeill in winning all three domestic trophies as player and manager.



"It means the world to me (to match McNeill's clean sweep as a player and a manager)," he said. "The League Cup has been something of a monkey on my back. It owed me one. It's just nice to tick that box as a manager."